Person arrested after alleged assault in B&M Romford
PUBLISHED: 13:41 24 September 2020
A person suffered a head injury following an alleged assault in B&M’s Romford store.
Police were called this morning (Thursday, September 24) to reports of a disturbance at a shop in Market Place.
One person was taken by the London Ambulance Service to hospital for treatment to a head injury. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Another has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and theft.
They have been taken to an east London police station where they remain in custody.
