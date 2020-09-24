Person arrested after alleged assault in B&M Romford

A person suffered a head injury following an alleged assault in B&M’s Romford store.

Police were called this morning (Thursday, September 24) to reports of a disturbance at a shop in Market Place.

One person was taken by the London Ambulance Service to hospital for treatment to a head injury. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and theft.

They have been taken to an east London police station where they remain in custody.