Average Havering property price nearly £18k higher than last year

Published: 4:24 PM June 21, 2021

The average property in Havering will now cost £385,572, a rise of close to £18,000 over the past 12 months.

According to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), those looking to buy in the borough will now be paying an average of £17,917 more than they would have last year.

This increase is just over a quarter of the £68,000 an average house would have cost at the beginning of 1995.

The 4.9 per cent increase between March 2020 and April 2021 is reflective of a year where the average monthly figure rose on all but four occasions.

The biggest single monthly increase was between November and December last year, which saw average prices surge from £373,927 to £378,206.

The largest decrease over one month was recorded a few months earlier, between August and September.

In August, the average property was valued at £374,471. By the following month, this dipped by 0.5pc to £372,467 and then by 0.2pc between September and October.

House prices have continued to rise since then, save for another small decrease of 0.2pc between February and March 2021.

This has culminated in the average price of £385,572 seen in April.

When compared to neighbouring boroughs - Redbridge, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Barking and Dagenham - Havering ranks in the middle for both average house price and increase over the last 12 months.

In terms of both metrics, Redbridge ranks above Havering with an average property now costing £448,806. This is an increase of £28,907 since last April.

Tower Hamlets - on £473,355 - ranks above for average price only, while Barking and Dagenham does so in terms of the increase seen over the last 12 months, where a jump of £20,685 was recorded.

The former actually saw the lowest increase of the five boroughs, with the £5,576 average jump in Tower Hamlets more than three times less than the £17,917 seen in Havering.

And while the cost of a house in Barking and Dagenham increased by a greater sum, it will still cost more than £70,000 less - on average - to buy in that borough than in Havering.



