Search

Advanced search

Author reveals secret history of Hornchurch in latest book

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 February 2020

Carol Cannavan reveals the secret history of Hornchurch in her latest book. Picture: Sean Nash

Carol Cannavan reveals the secret history of Hornchurch in her latest book. Picture: Sean Nash

Archant

From allegations of witchcraft to crafty MPs involved in financial scandals a Hornchurch writer has revealed all of the town's secret history in her latest book.

The Secret Hornchurch by Carol Cannavan is available to buy after February 15. Picture: Amberley PublishingThe Secret Hornchurch by Carol Cannavan is available to buy after February 15. Picture: Amberley Publishing

Carol Cannavan has lived in Hornchurch for 43 years and she chose to explore the lesser-known episodes and characters in the history of the town for her book, Secret Hornchurch.

She told the Recorder: "It's been a real journey of discovery.

"First of all I thought I would read as many historical books as I could, but this books is about secret Hornchurch so you have to go a bit deeper which was a lot more difficult.

"Fortunately I enjoy doing research. I had quite a few visits to the Essex Record Office which is brilliant.

Carol Cannavan reveals the secret history of Hornchurch in her latest book. Picture: Sean NashCarol Cannavan reveals the secret history of Hornchurch in her latest book. Picture: Sean Nash

"It's just so wonderful to see these really old documents."

Carol also spent a lot of time at Romford Library.

"Simon Donaghue at the library was very helpful," said Carol.

"I also went to the Upminster Tithe Barn and the RAF Heritage Centre in Hornchurch."

You may also want to watch:

Hornchurch's medieval church of St Andrew's in the High Street was known as the horned church - hence the town's name.

In themed chapters, Secret Hornchurch delves into the history of the town from traces of prehistoric ancestors in the area to the founding of the priory by Henry II and the story of RAF Hornchurch, which played a key role in the two world wars.

The town's story includes alleged witchcraft, historic pubs and manor houses, notorious characters and the first fire engine, village lock-up and Tube station.

Carol was particularly fascinated by the MP John Ward who lived in the early 1700s in Hornchurch.

"He was described as 'the notorious John Ward of Hackney Wick' and he was a thoroughly nasty person," said Carol.

"He would loan money at extortionate rates and was involved in financial scandals.

"When he was in prison he would poison cats and dogs and slowly watch them die."

Carol was a trade press editor in the plumbing and heating industry for around 18 years and has published a non-fiction book called A Career in Plumbing.

Secret Hornchurch is available to buy from February 15.

Visit amberly-book.com.

Most Read

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Rainham GP surgery to close forcing 3,149 people to register elsewhere

South Hornchurch health centre

Most Read

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Rainham GP surgery to close forcing 3,149 people to register elsewhere

South Hornchurch health centre

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Author reveals secret history of Hornchurch in latest book

Carol Cannavan reveals the secret history of Hornchurch in her latest book. Picture: Sean Nash

Athletics: No half measure for Harold Wood duo

Harold Wood's Ian Grant and Peter Jackson at the Thorpe & Egham half marathon

School Sport: Emerson Park into National Cup last eight

Emerson Park's year eights are into the last eight of the National Cup

Boxing: Ward wants win over Amparan, then world title shot

Martin J Ward celebrates (pic Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Boxing)

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game
Drive 24