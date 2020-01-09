Autism charity celebrates Christmas at Beam Park development

Staff from the Sycamore Trust, parents, and young people came together for a Christmas lunch at Beam Park on December 23. Picture: Tony Mitchell. Tony Mitchell

Young people, parents and Sycamore Trust staff came together to celebrate Christmas at Countryside's Beam Park development.

Organised by autism charity Sycamore Trust UK, the lunch on December 23 was attended by Councillor Michael Deon-Burton, the mayor of Havering.

The charity provides support and services for families and individuals on the autistic spectrum in Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham. It operates the Autism Hub from Romford's Liberty Centre, and also has premises in Dagenham.

Beam Park is a £1billion regeneration scheme being delivered by Countryside and L&Q, which is transforming a former Ford manufacturing plant into a development with a c2c station and 2,500 homes.

Steve Dixon, from Sycamore Trust UK said: "We really appreciate the efforts that Countryside staff have made to make us very welcome and it's clear that our young people really enjoyed the day.

"We know that Countryside are here for the long-term, so we're hoping that we will be able to do plenty more together in the future."