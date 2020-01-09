Search

Advanced search

Autism charity celebrates Christmas at Beam Park development

PUBLISHED: 10:26 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 09 January 2020

Staff from the Sycamore Trust, parents, and young people came together for a Christmas lunch at Beam Park on December 23. Picture: Tony Mitchell.

Staff from the Sycamore Trust, parents, and young people came together for a Christmas lunch at Beam Park on December 23. Picture: Tony Mitchell.

Tony Mitchell

Young people, parents and Sycamore Trust staff came together to celebrate Christmas at Countryside's Beam Park development.

Staff from the Sycamore Trust, parents, and young people came together for a Christmas lunch at Beam Park on December 23. Picture: Tony Mitchell.Staff from the Sycamore Trust, parents, and young people came together for a Christmas lunch at Beam Park on December 23. Picture: Tony Mitchell.

Organised by autism charity Sycamore Trust UK, the lunch on December 23 was attended by Councillor Michael Deon-Burton, the mayor of Havering.

You may also want to watch:

The charity provides support and services for families and individuals on the autistic spectrum in Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham. It operates the Autism Hub from Romford's Liberty Centre, and also has premises in Dagenham.

Beam Park is a £1billion regeneration scheme being delivered by Countryside and L&Q, which is transforming a former Ford manufacturing plant into a development with a c2c station and 2,500 homes.

Steve Dixon, from Sycamore Trust UK said: "We really appreciate the efforts that Countryside staff have made to make us very welcome and it's clear that our young people really enjoyed the day.

"We know that Countryside are here for the long-term, so we're hoping that we will be able to do plenty more together in the future."

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital as priority after bus crashes with car in Romford

A bus and car crashed in Main Road, Romford on Tuesday, January 7. Picture: Kieran Taylor

Revealed: How much money did Havering Council make from car parking charges last year?

Havering Council scrapped 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster in January 2019. Photo: Ken Mears

Romford man, 29, dies in crash near Gallows Corner on New Year’s Day

Homes were raided as part of the op. Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward nominated for Rising Star Bafta award after starring roles in Top Boy and Blue Story

Micheal Ward has been nominated for the Rising Star Award at this year's Baftas. Picture: PA

Bus route 497 connecting Harold Wood and Harold Hill to start later this month

Bus route 497 will connect Harold Wood to Harold Hill. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital as priority after bus crashes with car in Romford

A bus and car crashed in Main Road, Romford on Tuesday, January 7. Picture: Kieran Taylor

Revealed: How much money did Havering Council make from car parking charges last year?

Havering Council scrapped 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster in January 2019. Photo: Ken Mears

Romford man, 29, dies in crash near Gallows Corner on New Year’s Day

Homes were raided as part of the op. Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward nominated for Rising Star Bafta award after starring roles in Top Boy and Blue Story

Micheal Ward has been nominated for the Rising Star Award at this year's Baftas. Picture: PA

Bus route 497 connecting Harold Wood and Harold Hill to start later this month

Bus route 497 will connect Harold Wood to Harold Hill. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Romford juniors earn England call-ups

Several Romford juniors have been selected for England age group squads this season

Autism charity celebrates Christmas at Beam Park development

Staff from the Sycamore Trust, parents, and young people came together for a Christmas lunch at Beam Park on December 23. Picture: Tony Mitchell.

King George and Queen’s Hospital trust still Requires Improvement yet is succeeding in staff leadership

King George Hospital. The trust which runs the Goodmayes site and Romford's Queen's Hospital has been rated as Requires Improvement by CQC. Picture: Ken Mears

Raiders Baldock says it was a great way to bounce back with a win over Leeds Chiefs

Raiders forward Ollie Baldock slots a shot past Leeds goalie Sam Gospel (Pic: John Scott)

Romford A see off bottom side Bermondsey with comeback victory

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists