ATMs to be reinstalled in shopping mall in 'more prominent location'

Published: 12:33 PM October 27, 2021

Where the NoteMachine ATMs used to be - Credit: The Mercury Shopping Centre

Two cash machines which were removed from a Romford shopping centre will be reinstalled in a "more prominent location".

This week, the Mercury Shopping Centre called on the public to contact ATM provider NoteMachine to tell it how important the ATMs are.

According to the centre's manager Spencer Hawken, the ATMs were used roughly every minute between 11am and 3pm.

Following a meeting with NoteMachine today (October 27), Spencer said the ATMs will be refitted in locations "making it easier for customers".

He said an ATM will be installed by Wilko, alongside one "near the toilets on level one" and "another new one in a more prominent location in Asda".

NoteMachine's spokesperson also confirmed it will be reinstalling the cash machines.

An installation date has not yet been set, but NoteMachine’s spokesperson said it is “working hard to get this resolved as soon as possible”.