A fire broke out in a flat at an assisted living facility in Mavis Grove, Hornchurch overnight - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Two flats were destroyed and a woman was taken to hospital as 100 firefighters battled a blaze in Hornchurch overnight.

Crews were called to assisted living accommodation in Mavis Grove at 12.55am on Tuesday, July 19, where a flat on the second floor was alight.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 60 people were evacuated before the crews arrived.

Crews were called to Mavis Grove at 12.55am - Credit: Sebastian See

Fifteen fire engines were at the scene as two second floor flats were destroyed and part of the roof was damaged by the blaze.

One woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews, LFB said.

15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were at the scene - Credit: Sebastian See

The blaze was producing a lot of thick black smoke, with people who live nearby advised to close windows and doors.

It was under control around 4am but crews were expected to remain at the scene for several hours, according to LFB.

15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were at the scene - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Firefighters from the Hornchurch, Harold Hill, Romford, Wennington and other stations were at the scene.