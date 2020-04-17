Search

Advanced search

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

PUBLISHED: 14:23 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 17 April 2020

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A body believed to be that of a missing Romford man has been found near Tower Bridge.

Arwinder Singh, 31, was last seen in Stratford heading towards the Bow flyover on Thursday, April 9.

You may also want to watch:

Police launched an appeal to find him as he was without medication he required, and both officers and his family were concerned for his welfare.

But yesterday (Thursday, April 16) a body, believed to be that of Arwinder, was found in the Tower Bridge area.

His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Daughter praises ‘amazing’ Queen’s Hospital and community following mum’s death after contracting Covid-19

Frances Nolan, 82, who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Nolan family

Coronavirus lockdown showed Romford MP how modern life is damaging nature

Andrew Rosindell MP said coronavirus lockdown had led him to reacquaint himself with Romford's beauty spots. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Havering’s air pollution increases coronavirus risk

The biggest cause of London's deadly air pollution is road traffic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Shop owner ‘worried’ after Hornchurch supermarket vandalised twice during coronavirus crisis

Damage to the shop front of International Supermarket in High St, Hornchurch, after the incident on April 11. Picture: Mehmet Oztas

Appeal to find missing Romford man last seen in Stratford

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Daughter praises ‘amazing’ Queen’s Hospital and community following mum’s death after contracting Covid-19

Frances Nolan, 82, who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Nolan family

Coronavirus lockdown showed Romford MP how modern life is damaging nature

Andrew Rosindell MP said coronavirus lockdown had led him to reacquaint himself with Romford's beauty spots. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Havering’s air pollution increases coronavirus risk

The biggest cause of London's deadly air pollution is road traffic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Shop owner ‘worried’ after Hornchurch supermarket vandalised twice during coronavirus crisis

Damage to the shop front of International Supermarket in High St, Hornchurch, after the incident on April 11. Picture: Mehmet Oztas

Appeal to find missing Romford man last seen in Stratford

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

NHS staff at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, clap and cheer as Dagenham grandad beats coronavirus

Konda Mbwaki left Queen's Hospital almost three weeks after he was admitted to intensive care at King George Hospital, Goodmayes. Picture: Sarah Neilson

Coronavirus: June 30 deadline not raised at Premier League meeting

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Looking back: When Raiders tamed Telford Tigers in play-offs

Raiders forward Phil Adams blocks Telford's Chuck Taylor as Gord Jeffrey looks for a way through

Coronavirus: Prostate Cancer UK launch #StayPuttChallenge for golfers

Prostate Cancer UK have launched the #StayPuttChallenge to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic
Drive 24