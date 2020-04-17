Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

A body believed to be that of a missing Romford man has been found near Tower Bridge.

Arwinder Singh, 31, was last seen in Stratford heading towards the Bow flyover on Thursday, April 9.

Police launched an appeal to find him as he was without medication he required, and both officers and his family were concerned for his welfare.

But yesterday (Thursday, April 16) a body, believed to be that of Arwinder, was found in the Tower Bridge area.

His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.