There With You: Artwork outside Romford school thanks staff in midst of coronavirus crisis

Drawings thanking staff appeared outside Mawney Foundation School in Romford. Picture: Mawney Foundation School Mawney Foundation School

Artwork has been created outside a Romford school thanking staff for their efforts in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The drawings were discovered by staff at Mawney Foundation School when they arrived on Monday morning (March 23).

They featured messages thanking the teachers, cleaners, lunch time staff and caretakers.

Headteacher Chris Knight said: “All of the staff were taken aback and it really raised morale when we arrived on Monday morning.

“It is so nice to be appreciated at this time. We were really touched.”

The school posted photos of the drawings on its Facebook page, where the post has received more than 100 ‘like’ or ‘love’ reactions with comments describing the gesture as “amazing” and “lovely”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced schools across the country would close on Friday, March 20 but any key workers, such as NHS staff and supermarket workers, would be able to send their children to school.

