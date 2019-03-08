Art Attack presenter donates more than £9,000 to Romford charity

Lloyd Warbey from Art Attack with Kristel Huth and David Denison from Mitchell's Miracles Archant

The presenter of CITV's Art Attack surprised members of staff at a children's charity in Romford with a massive donation.

Lloyd Warbey, one of Art Attack's presenters, recently became a patron of Mitchell's Miracles in Western Road.

The charity was started by Kristel Huth in remembrance of her son, Mitchell Huth, who died after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Mitchell received arduous rounds of chemotherapy, stem cell rescue, open surgery, radiotherapy and went onto a study of antibodies.

After a long fight, Mitchell relapsed and sadly died in 2012, aged seven.

Lloyd, who is from Romford, surprised staff at the charity on Thursday, May 9, when he turned up with a cheque for £9,534.

Kristel said: "It was amazing. He told us that he had a surprise for us and then he turned up with a big cheque. We were all very shocked.

"Lloyd said that he wanted to support a local charity and that he wants to work really closely with us.

"We want to say a big thank you to Lloyd for starting off his first year as our patron in this way."

The causes of neuroblastoma are still unknown and it's most common in children under the age of five.

Mitchell's Miracles aims to raise awareness of the early signs and symptoms of neuroblastoma in the hope that early detection will lead to a greater chance of survival when the cancer is diagnosed early.

The TV presenter spent the last six weeks visiting 21 theatres across the UK with his production of Peter Pan.

At the end of each performance he presented an appeal for funds for Mitchell's Miracles.

Lloyd told the Recorder: "I'm delighted to be in a position to help a charity like Mitchell's Miracles.

"While touring up and down the UK I have been able to collect so many generous donations after the shows and I know this sum of money is really going to help families going through this difficult time.

"All I can do is say thank you to everyone that donated."

Visit mitchellsmiracles.co.uk to find our more.