Man arrested on suspicion of ABH after woman stabbed in the hand in Romford

Police officers reportedly cordoned off an area of South Street near Halfords while they investigated the incident. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A man has been arrested and a woman rushed to hospital after she was stabbed in the hand in Romford last night (Wednesday, February 20).

A Met Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to an address in South Street at 7.11pm to reports that a woman had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, they discovered the 45-year-old victim had been stabbed in the hand, she was taken to an east London hospital where she received treatment for minor injuries.

Police officers believe these injuries may have been the result of a domestic incident.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a section of South Street near the Halfords Autocentre being cordoned off while officers investigated the incident.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of ABH, and he remains in custody at an east London police station.