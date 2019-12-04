Man arrested after Erith stabbing linked to Harold Hill street 'altercation'

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford Archant

A man has been arrested after police investigating an "altercation" in Harold Hill discovered a man with stab wounds miles away in Bexley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police were called at 5am on Monday, December 2 to reports of the "altercation" in Dudley Road.

Officers attended but no victims or suspects were found at the scene in the Harold Hill car park.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Officers carried out enquiries and found a man, aged in his 30s, suspected to be the victim in a car park in James Watt Way, Erith, suffering from stab injuries and a head injury."

You may also want to watch:

The London Ambulance Service took the man to a major trauma centre as a priority.

His injuries have been assessed as not life threatening or life changing.

Police arrested a 58-year-old-man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, December 3.

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 839/02DEC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.