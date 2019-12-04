Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after Erith stabbing linked to Harold Hill street 'altercation'

PUBLISHED: 14:35 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 04 December 2019

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Archant

A man has been arrested after police investigating an "altercation" in Harold Hill discovered a man with stab wounds miles away in Bexley.

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon FordPolice investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police were called at 5am on Monday, December 2 to reports of the "altercation" in Dudley Road.

Officers attended but no victims or suspects were found at the scene in the Harold Hill car park.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Officers carried out enquiries and found a man, aged in his 30s, suspected to be the victim in a car park in James Watt Way, Erith, suffering from stab injuries and a head injury."

You may also want to watch:

The London Ambulance Service took the man to a major trauma centre as a priority.

His injuries have been assessed as not life threatening or life changing.

Police arrested a 58-year-old-man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, December 3.

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 839/02DEC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Most Read

Romford Market’s Debenhams building sold for £12million as developers eye up ‘potential to build flats’

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for �12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Romford before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Most Read

Romford Market’s Debenhams building sold for £12million as developers eye up ‘potential to build flats’

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for �12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Romford before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Snooker: Foot injury affecting O’Sullivan

Ronnie O'Sullivan during day seven of the Betway UK Championship at the York Barbican.

Head down to King George Hospital’s death cafe next week to find a lighter side to life’s grimmest topic

Bridget D’Aliessio, a palliative care nurse who oversees the Death Cafe. Picture: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust

Man arrested after Erith stabbing linked to Harold Hill street ‘altercation’

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Romford Market’s Debenhams building sold for £12million as developers eye up ‘potential to build flats’

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for �12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Four fire engines called to Rainham blaze

Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists