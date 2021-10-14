News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kem Cetinay’s Array restaurant to host Halloween 'ball'

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:38 AM October 14, 2021   
Array's haunted venetian ball will be held from October 29 to October 31.

Array's haunted Venetian ball will be held from October 29 to October 31. - Credit: PA

A Love Island star’s restaurant and bar in Romford is now taking bookings for its Halloween celebrations.  

Co-owned by Kem Cetinay, who won the reality series in 2017, Array restaurant and bar on Shepherds Hill is set to transform its interior into a spooky space for the scary night. 

Kem and restaurateur Nadir Gul officially opened Array on July 31.

Having opened for reservations that month, the restaurant received 5,000 bookings within five hours.

Its Haunted Venetian ball will be held from October 29 to October 31 and has a set dress code of “dressed to impress”.  

On a promotional email, it says the event will “celebrate Halloween in style” and there will be entertainment from a violinist and saxophonist.  

This follows Love Island’s 2021 winners, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, celebrating their success at Array in Romford.

