Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Tulse Avenue, Collier Row. Archant

Armed police swooped on a group acting suspiciously outside a house in Collier Row yesterday (Tuesday, January 29) and arrested one on suspicion of drugs offences.

Armed police officers at the top of Tulse Avenue in Collier Row. Photo: @KelseyDowling Armed police officers at the top of Tulse Avenue in Collier Row. Photo: @KelseyDowling

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to Hulse Avenue at 2.20pm to reports of “a group of men acting suspiciously outside a residential address”.

Officers attended and detained four people. No further details on their ages or identities have been released.

One person was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

He has been taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Photographs from the scene show armed police officers taking cover behind parked cars along the pavement while the arrests were made.

The Met have since confirmed armed officers were sent after police officers “believed they saw a firearm inside the property”.

This was later found to be a toy.