Armed Forces Day 2021 events to be virtual for second year running

Published: 3:38 PM June 23, 2021

Havering Council announced Armed Forces Day events will be held virtually again this year - Credit: Havering Council

Armed Forces Day will be marked virtually this year in Havering, it has been confirmed.

For the second year running, Havering Council will be running the events online instead of in-person.

On Saturday (June 26) a series of online events will take place, including a session on how to cook your own Victoria Sponge at 12.30pm, a tribute from Officer Adesanya Hyde’s son to his father and a Simply the Best singalong.

The Last Post will be performed at 3pm by Cllr Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, and member of the Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums in Romford.

Other videos and events will be available to view on the council's YouTube channel and Facebook.



