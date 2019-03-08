A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

All four lanes of the A127 at the Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks are set to finally re-open at the weekend.

Work on the bridge, which was originally supposed to be completed in 2017, has been ongoing for the last few years, but from Sunday (March 31) the carriageway will finally be restored to two lanes both into and out of London.

Residents living nearby received a letter from Transport for London (TFL) thanking them for their patience and support over the last few years.

Nick Fairholme, director of project and programme delivery services at TFL, wrote: “We recently wrote to you to tell you about the last remaining work dates leading up to the full opening of Ardleigh Green Bridge.

“I am pleased to be able to tell you that all four traffic lanes will reopen from March 31.

“We appreciate that you have been inconvenienced, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the patience and support you have shown throughout these essential improvement works which contribute towards our programme to build a safer, more reliable road network across London.

“Whilst the road will be open, some residual work will remain before the project is fully finished, this included grass seeding in the central reservation and removing out site compound throughout, April, May and June.

“Some minor lane closures will be needed to carry out some of these works but these will be restricted to off-peak times.”

For more information about the bridge go to the TFL website.