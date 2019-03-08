Business: Setting up a website is easier than ever
PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 March 2019
Jamie Brown, of Archant’s Local Impact initiative, explains why all businesses need their own website
Often when speaking about digital I get asked the question “Do I really need a website? Can’t I just use Google listings and Facebook?” My answer is always the same and almost always unpopular.
I think that today a serious business needs a website.
A business does need Google listings and social media… don’t get me wrong here. But when those platforms can change the way your business appears at a moment’s notice you can’t seriously rely on them to be your ‘home’ online.
Facebook changed its algorithm just over a year ago and the resulting change dented the visibility of small businesses that relied upon it as their only route to market.
Getting a website for your business is easier than ever… I am tripping over ads all the time. Businesses on TV, Youtube and social media are screaming at me to build my own website. The options are endless.
Mention on a business chat room or forum that you want a website and I’m sure you will have many offers of help.
Here are few pointers:
• Know exactly what you want your website for before you ask for a quote/start building, What do you want your potential customers to be able to do – buy online, book a test drive or reserve a table?
• Know exactly what you want the website to be found for.
It’s easier (and cheaper) for a web designer to build a site with your industry, search terms, type of content in mind at the outset rather than have to change it or modify it after launch
• Mobile first
When looking at designs/layouts, look at the mobile view first… too many of your customers use a mobile phone for it not to be your ‘default’ view
• Go Pro
If in any doubt go with a reputable web design agency who can show you a portfolio of work from businesses like you… some things just shouldn’t be left to mates from the pub.
