Businesses invited to take part in Insight Day webinars

Archant are back with a new five-part series of live webinars which you can dial into from your own home or office.

After the success of the Insight Day marketing webinars held this spring, this paper’s publisher Archant is back with a new five-part series of live webinars which you can dial into from your home or office.

Covering important digital marketing topics, each webinar will offer insight on how you can get started with various different forms of online advertising and ensuring that your website or digital presence is set up for success.

With individual sessions planned on social media, creative advertising, email marketing, website development and SEO basics, each webinar will cover a given subject from scratch to ensure that businesses can get started and make the most of the tools available to them. They will also discuss how businesses can measure their success in these areas.

The next webinar will be Thursday, October 1 at 9.30am and 2.30pm.

To register, go to archanthub.co.uk/insightday