Search

Advanced search

Free webinar to help businesses get most value from their audiences

PUBLISHED: 13:12 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 17 June 2020

Jamie Brown also runs the Archant Digital Decoded sessions. Picture: Ken Mears

Jamie Brown also runs the Archant Digital Decoded sessions. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Businesses can get advice on how to generate high-quality leads without spending more money during a free webinar run by publisher Archant.

The Insight Day Webinar runs on Thursday, June 25 at 9.30am, repeated at 2.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Jamie Brown from Archant, who will be delivering the webinar, said: “Many businesses either already have or can build awareness and an audience, but they do not use this to its full advantage.

“We hope this webinar will demonstrate how to get the most value from the audience that your marketing is bringing you.”

This third Insight Day Webinar follows similar sessions on how to promote your business and get it to stand out against competition. Everyone who registers and attends can receive a free digital presence audit on their business, plus a guide on how to improve their digital visibility. To register go to: https://www.archanthub.co.uk/insightday

Visit www.archanthub.co.uk for more information and Archant’s range of free guides, including ‘How to maintain engagement during the coronavirus pandemic’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

People wait outside Primark in Romford at 8.25am today (June15). Picture: David Woolf

In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Meet The Covid Cobra: Hylands Park’s stone snake that’s bringing messages of positivity

Arlene's son, Jacob Raife, meeting classmate, Aubrey Mee at the Covid Cobra after 12 weeks. Picture: Arlene Raife

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

More shops are opening as many of us yearn for a normal routine again

Distance markers have been put in place and shops will have limited volumes in Romford Shopping Hall. Picture: Romford Shopping Hall

Most Read

Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

People wait outside Primark in Romford at 8.25am today (June15). Picture: David Woolf

In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Meet The Covid Cobra: Hylands Park’s stone snake that’s bringing messages of positivity

Arlene's son, Jacob Raife, meeting classmate, Aubrey Mee at the Covid Cobra after 12 weeks. Picture: Arlene Raife

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

More shops are opening as many of us yearn for a normal routine again

Distance markers have been put in place and shops will have limited volumes in Romford Shopping Hall. Picture: Romford Shopping Hall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex batsman Lawrence in England training group for Test series

Essex and England Lions' Dan Lawrence

Antonio looking forward to restart after learning vital lessons during UK lockdown

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Three million football fans plan to watch every Premier League game, but a third think it is returning too soon

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged West Ham fans to be heard as they return to action

Fulham’s Kevin McDonald (left) and West Ham United's Jack Wilshere battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London.

Premier League chief excited to see season restart

Youngsters play football outside the Etihad Stadium, ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal
Drive 24