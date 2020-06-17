Free webinar to help businesses get most value from their audiences

Jamie Brown also runs the Archant Digital Decoded sessions. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Businesses can get advice on how to generate high-quality leads without spending more money during a free webinar run by publisher Archant.

The Insight Day Webinar runs on Thursday, June 25 at 9.30am, repeated at 2.30pm.

Jamie Brown from Archant, who will be delivering the webinar, said: “Many businesses either already have or can build awareness and an audience, but they do not use this to its full advantage.

“We hope this webinar will demonstrate how to get the most value from the audience that your marketing is bringing you.”

This third Insight Day Webinar follows similar sessions on how to promote your business and get it to stand out against competition. Everyone who registers and attends can receive a free digital presence audit on their business, plus a guide on how to improve their digital visibility.

Visit www.archanthub.co.uk for more information and Archant’s range of free guides, including ‘How to maintain engagement during the coronavirus pandemic’.