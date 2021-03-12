First raft of apprentices sought for Lower Thames Crossing construction

Published: 3:00 PM March 12, 2021

Highways England is looking for apprentices to join the Lower Thames Crossing project.

Six project management apprentices are being hired to help with the road investment scheme, which, when complete, will see the construction of two 2.6-mile long road tunnels – the longest in Britain.

The aim is to create a three-lane dual carriageway to connect the M25 near North Ockendon to the M2 near Rochester, including a 2.4 mile tunnel between Gravesend and Tilbury.

This recruitment drive comes as Highways England continues to revise the application withdrawn in November due to feedback received from the government's independent planning authority, the Planning Inspectorate.

At the time of writing, this application has yet to be resubmitted. However, Highways England has confirmed that the "fundamentals" of the project - such as objectives and location - will remain the same.

It's hoped the resubmitted application will yield the Development Consent Order (DCO) required to build and operate the new crossing, though Highways England has committed to supporting these vacancies regardless.

From September, the apprentices will be studying Level 4 project management, aiming to complete the Higher National Certifications qualifications (equivalent to a foundation degree).

Beyond apprentices, the construction of the Lower Thames Crossing - the largest road investment scheme in 35 years - is eventually expected to support more than 22,000 jobs.

Programme director Shaun Pidcock said: "We have ambitious plans to build for the future, for which we need driven and hard-working people with a 'can do' attitude on our team. That’s why we’ll be creating hundreds of apprenticeships to support local learning and development.

"These are the first of many incredible opportunities to not only gain the skills and expertise required for delivering a project of this scale, but to be either the first or next big step in building long and rewarding careers.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 19.



