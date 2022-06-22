News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Plans to demolish Collier Row car wash to install eight electric vehicle charging bays

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:00 AM June 22, 2022
Tigerwash in Collier Row

The Tigerwash jet and car wash could be demolished to build eight EV bays - Credit: Google Maps

A car wash at a petrol station in Collier Row could be demolished to make way for electric car charging points.

The Tigerwash car wash site currently operates at the back of an Esso petrol station at 140-148 Collier Row Road.

An application to install eight electric vehicle (EV) bays and associated infrastructure could see the existing jet and car wash knocked down.   

If accepted, the car wash and jet wash enclosure would be demolished and eight charging points installed in an area called the "charging zone”.  

The proposal was submitted by MBH Design Studio and, should permission be granted, the work would start in August and end in October this year.  

A decision is expected by August 15.  

To review the application, search reference P0983.22 on the council’s planning portal.  

Collier Row News

Don't Miss

The site has been occupied by the community for some time, with work beginning on it in January 2018

Proposals to create new Gypsy and Traveller pitches on Upminster farm

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
John and Luigi

Brunch by day, pizzeria by night to put Upminster 'on the map'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Balgores Lane

Housing News

Property spotlight: The Gidea Park road where houses prices are up 13pc

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Some of the people wanted by police in connection with robberies across east and north London

London Live News

Most wanted: 8 people sought in connection with 12 robberies across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon