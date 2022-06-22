The Tigerwash jet and car wash could be demolished to build eight EV bays - Credit: Google Maps

A car wash at a petrol station in Collier Row could be demolished to make way for electric car charging points.

The Tigerwash car wash site currently operates at the back of an Esso petrol station at 140-148 Collier Row Road.

An application to install eight electric vehicle (EV) bays and associated infrastructure could see the existing jet and car wash knocked down.

If accepted, the car wash and jet wash enclosure would be demolished and eight charging points installed in an area called the "charging zone”.

The proposal was submitted by MBH Design Studio and, should permission be granted, the work would start in August and end in October this year.

A decision is expected by August 15.

To review the application, search reference P0983.22 on the council’s planning portal.