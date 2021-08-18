Application to install 5G mast in Harold Hill rejected

Published: 1:28 PM August 18, 2021

An application to install a 5G mast on the grass verge opposite Petersfield Close in Harold Hill has been refused. - Credit: Google Maps

An application to install a 5G mast in Harold Hill has been rejected.

Havering Council rejected the proposal - which would have seen a mast installed on the grass verge opposite Petersfield Close - because it would "appear as a dominant and visually intrusive feature".

In the reasons for refusal, the council determined that the 18m high pole and associated cabinets would "introduce excessive clutter on the footway".

The proposed operator, telecoms company Three, has six months to appeal the decision from the date the application was confirmed as valid (June 28).

This newspaper has reported on two separate applications for masts which would be operated by Three - one near Gallows Corner and the other in Cranham.

A decision remains outstanding on both.



