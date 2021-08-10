Plans submitted to install 5G mast in Cranham

Published: 11:38 AM August 10, 2021

An application has been submitted to install a new 5G mast on the land adjacent to 12-14 Willow Parade in Cranham. - Credit: Google Maps

An application has been submitted to install a 5G mast beside a row of shops in Cranham.

Havering Council has received a proposal for the installation of a 18m high pole - with three additional equipment cabinets - adjacent to 12-14 Willow Parade.

Though CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd is the applicant, the mast would be operated by telecoms company Three.

The plans outline a proposed position as being on the pavement in front of Willow Parade, within 166m of the Storybrook Day Nursery.

There is a 56-day window for the council to consider the application, starting from July 30 (the date of acknowledgment).

Within that timeframe the applicant will be told whether prior approval can be given.

If so, the applicant will also be informed about whether that has been given or refused.

The applicant can appeal a refusal within six months of July 30.