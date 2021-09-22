Application to install 5G mast in Cranham refused

Published: 12:17 PM September 22, 2021

Havering Council has refused an application to install a 5G mast in Cranham due to concerns its installation would harm the visual amenities of the area. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to install a 5G mast in Cranham have been refused.

Permission was sought from Havering Council to install an 18m pole and three equipment cabinets adjacent to 12-14 Willow Parade.

To be operated by telecoms company Three, the mast would have been located 166m from the Storybook Day Nursery.

Having received the application last month, it was for the council to decide whether prior approval could be given.

Although national planning policy supports the expansion of such networks, the council refused to give this proposal approval amid concerns it would be visually harmful.

Authorising officer Habib Neshat wrote: "The proposals would, in the opinion of officers, increase visual clutter at street level and would harm visual amenity in an area which transitions from mixed-use to entirely residential."

Mr Neshat also said information provided on alternative sites was not "comprehensive".

Applicant CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd can appeal within six months of July 30 - the date the application was acknowledged.