Romford householders warned over property-damaging invasive bamboo

Published: 2:33 PM May 26, 2021

A national trade body is asking Romford residents to select and plant “certain types of bamboo carefully” to prevent further spreading of invasive types.

The Property Care Association (PCA) will be holding a free webinar on Thursday, May 27 at 9am to 10am on “how invasive weeds can impact the urban environment”.

Dr Peter Fitzsimons, technical manager for the PCA’s invasive weed control group, said some bamboo plants are “aggressive spreaders” that once planted can be difficult to control.

This can lead to bamboo in areas it was never planted in and can be hard to manage, which can lead to property damage.

He said the increase in the problem is due to the use of bamboo for “style” in garden makeovers, with invasive types out-growing the gardens and dominating other vegetation.

The technical manager for the PCA’s invasive weed control group, Dr Peter Fitzsimons. - Credit: Property Care Association

He said: “Bamboo plants have attractive foliage and their fast growth helps to create screens, but once established they are difficult to manage.

“This can lead to boundary encroachment disputes very similar to those we see with Japanese knotweed. Small sections of their roots (rhizomes) can re-grow so contaminated soil placed in a ditch or hedgerow can quickly lead to colonies appearing in the wild too.”

The key to prevention is to manage the spread, which can only be done “if householders, gardeners and horticulturists” help.

He said: “Increasingly, PCA members are being called upon more often to deal with the plant.”

To prevent bamboo spreading, Dr Peter suggests doing research before choosing what and where to plant.

"Running" bamboos spread quickly and often out-grow the gardens they’ve been planted in. - Credit: Property Care Association

He explained: “For example, a ‘running’ bamboo species ought only to be planted well away from a neighbouring property and, preferably, in raised beds.

“These beds should have a robust root barrier or large containers used on a hard standing to stop it going where it’s not wanted.”

This appeal marks the Invasive Species Week from May 24 to 30, which is held annually by the GB Non-Native Species Secretariat (NNSS) to raise awareness of invasive species and how to prevent spreading.

Register for the free webinar at https://www.property-care.org



