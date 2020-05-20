Police appeal to find missing Harold Park autistic boy

Police are appealing for help to trace an autistic boy who has gone missing from Harold Park.

Christopher Ugwu, 15, is believed to have left home in Kenilworth Avenue on Saturday, May 16.

The Met Police said he is 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and may display behaviour of a much younger age.

It is thought he was wearing a t-shirt, shorts and canvas footwear when he left home and may have with him a rucksack and an Oyster card.

A Met spokesman said: “Christopher enjoys travelling on buses and trains. He has gone missing previously and is known to travel, explore and will not necessarily stay within Havering or areas familiar to him.”

Any information on his whereabouts can be passed to police via 101 quoting 20MIS016369 / his name.