Appeal to find missing girl, 12, last seen in Elm Park

Police are searching for Chanelle George, 12, who was last seen in Elm Park. Picture: Havering MPS Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Elm Park.

#MissingPerson: Can you help find Chanelle GEORGE age 12 last seen in the Elm Park Area wearing an all black puma tracksuit? Please call 999 reference CAD 9044/24APR19 pic.twitter.com/r9xnQAhraS — Havering MPS (@MPSHavering) April 25, 2019

Havering officers have released an image of Chanelle George, who was last seen wearing an all-black puma tracksuit.

Contact police with information on here whereabouts by calling 999 and quoting reference CAD9044/24APR19.