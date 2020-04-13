Search

Appeal to find missing Romford man last seen in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 15:49 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 13 April 2020

Have you seen Arwinder Singh? He went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Have you seen Arwinder Singh? He went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police in Newham are appealing for help in finding a missing Romford man.

Arwinder Singh, 31, has not been seen since Thursday, April 9. Arwinder requires medication that he does not have with him. Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.

He lives in Romford and was last seen in the Stratford area going towards the Bow flyover.

He has links to Romford, Tower Hamlets and Stratford. If anyone knows where he is please call police on 101 with info quoting 20MIS013118 or message Sikh PA at Dawinderpal@SikhPA.com or call 07722906227.

