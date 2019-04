Appeal to find missing man from Romford

Have you seen Shaun Thomas JONES ? Missing person from Romford. Please ring the Police on 101 #missingperson pic.twitter.com/rFHJzf1Zm4 — Havering MPS (@MPSHavering) April 25, 2019

Shaun Thomas Jones from Romford has been reported as missing.

Contact police with information on his whereabouts by calling 101.