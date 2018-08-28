Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Police appeal after alleged public indecency incident on Romford bus

PUBLISHED: 10:09 18 December 2018

Police are appealing for a man after an alleged public indecency incident on a Romford bus. Photo: @MPSHavering

Police are appealing for a man after an alleged public indecency incident on a Romford bus. Photo: @MPSHavering

@MPSHavering

Police are appealing for a man after an alleged public indecency incident on a Romford bus.

It is alleged the offence happened on a 165 service at around 8.15am on Friday, June 15.

Investigators from the Met’s Roads and Transport Command have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information, is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting ref 5409530/18.

Most Read

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Police appeal after alleged public indecency incident on Romford bus

Police are appealing for a man after an alleged public indecency incident on a Romford bus. Photo: @MPSHavering

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Bricks and rubble on roundabout near London Colney

The Bell roundabout in London Colney. Photo: Google.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bostik Premier: Margate 0 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering College of Further Education’s beauty staff poisoned by carbon monoxide awarded £100,000 after ‘vice-like’ headaches

L- R (back row): Joanne Davies, Sarah Ramsay, Kerry Townsend and Sadie Collins and (front row): Madelene Holdsworth, lawyer and Catherine Cullen outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

Wigham hails Park after ‘massively important’ derby win

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham applauds his players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Boro’s Martin gutted with Swifts loss

Paul Martin looks on from the touchline (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Moreland happy with Barking display before abandonment against Old Cooperians

The Barking squad with Ray Steadman (middle), their former team manager (pic: Martin Dutt)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists