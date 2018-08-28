Police appeal after alleged public indecency incident on Romford bus

Police are appealing for a man after an alleged public indecency incident on a Romford bus.

It is alleged the offence happened on a 165 service at around 8.15am on Friday, June 15.

Investigators from the Met’s Roads and Transport Command have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information, is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting ref 5409530/18.