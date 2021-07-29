Hornchurch gym sees 'growing trend' of members post-lockdown
- Credit: Anytime Fitness Hornchurch
A Hornchurch gym has welcomed over 500 new members since reopening in April.
Health and wellness club Anytime Fitness Hornchurch said it has enjoyed a "fantastic" first three months of trading since reopening on April 12, welcoming hundreds of new members through their doors.
The 24-hour club, located on the site of the former McDonald’s on Hornchurch High Street, was open for just a matter of weeks before the first lockdown was announced in March 2020, and closed three further times due to lockdown restrictions.
However, the gym has seen a "growing trend of people in the local community grasping the opportunity to take control of their own health".
Owner Mitul Shah said: “It’s been a roller coaster of a journey since opening in February 2020, we are grateful for the support our members have shown us during the various lockdowns.
"It is a great feeling to be open again and we’re delighted to have welcomed so many new and returning faces to the club.”
