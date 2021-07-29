News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hornchurch gym sees 'growing trend' of members post-lockdown

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:44 PM July 29, 2021   
Anytime Fitness Hornchurch

Anytime Fitness Hornchurch has seen an influx of people coming through their doors. Front row: club manager Marie Leonard (l) and Alex Preston (r) Back row: Taylor Lane (l), Balasz Bali and Lewis Hort (r) - Credit: Anytime Fitness Hornchurch

A Hornchurch gym has welcomed over 500 new members since reopening in April.

Health and wellness club Anytime Fitness Hornchurch said it has enjoyed a "fantastic" first three months of trading since reopening on April 12, welcoming hundreds of new members through their doors.

The 24-hour club, located on the site of the former McDonald’s on Hornchurch High Street, was open for just a matter of weeks before the first lockdown was announced in March 2020, and closed three further times due to lockdown restrictions.

However, the gym has seen a "growing trend of people in the local community grasping the opportunity to take control of their own health".

Owner Mitul Shah said: “It’s been a roller coaster of a journey since opening in February 2020, we are grateful for the support our members have shown us during the various lockdowns.

"It is a great feeling to be open again and we’re delighted to have welcomed so many new and returning faces to the club.”


