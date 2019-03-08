Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke brings a rumba of excitement to The Liberty

Residents flocked to the Liberty Shopping Centre to meet Anton Du Beke. Picture: The Liberty Archant

Excited shoppers flocked to meet a Strictly Come Dancing star at The Romford’s The Liberty Shopping Centre.

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke visited The Liberty Shopping Centre on Friday, March 29. Picture: The Liberty Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke visited The Liberty Shopping Centre on Friday, March 29. Picture: The Liberty

Fans could be seen queuing outside WHSmiths to meet the Strictly star Anton Du Beke as he presented his book, One Enchanted Evening on Friday, March 29.

Du Beke describes the books as “the story of my life without it being an autobiography. Glitz, glamour, scandal and secrets”.

Charlotte Summers, the first shopper in the queue said: “I have been a fan of Anton for a long time, ever since the show Strictly Come Dancing started in 2004.

“I felt extremely nervous before I met Anton however there was no need to be, and the nerves soon went away when I was talking to his as he’s so lovely.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at The Liberty, added: “We were delighted to welcome Anton Du Beke to The Liberty and thoroughly enjoyed seeing the excitement of the shoppers who came to meet him.”