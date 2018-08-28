Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

The billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeys @ByDonkeys

The billboard was put up by pre-Remain group Led By Donkeys and is one of a number of posters that has appeared across the UK in the last week.

The billboard has since been replaced by a LIDL advert. Photo: Ken Mears The billboard has since been replaced by a LIDL advert. Photo: Ken Mears

A giant billboard featuring a quote from prominent Brexit politician Michael Gove that was put up in Romford earlier this week has now been removed.

A pro-Remain group calling itself Led By Donkeys has claimed responsibility for the poster that was put up on Monday (January 14) night, but was removed two days later.

The poster is believed to have been removed by the owners of the billboards, and a number of companies have been contacted to find out more.

The billboard was at the junction of North Street and Como Street in Romford, and has since been replaced by a Lidl advert.

One Twitter user said: “You do realise that the irony of this will be completely lost on most of the good people of Romford, who will take it completely at face value? That is what we’re dealing with.”

Sam Nickerson said: “Totally agree with the sentiment, however I’m not sure the bulk of the numpties that voted to Leave will get the irony. They’ll see it and think ‘Yeah, we do hold all the cards!’ - so it could be counter productive and cement some of their stupid mis-held beliefs about Brexit.”

The spokesperson for the group said: “The news cycle is so fast nowadays, we forget what our leaders once said.

“If they want us to trust their judgment as we enter the choppy waters of Brexit it’s right that we remind ourselves of their record.”

Totally agree with the sentiment, however I'm not sure the bulk of the numpties that voted to Leave will get the irony. They'll see it and think "Yeah, we do hold all the cards!" - so it could be counter productive and cement some of their stupid mis-held beliefs about Brexit. — Sam Nickerson (@samnickerson) 15 January 2019

The group asked its Twitter followers to choose the quotes by posting them to the social network then turning the most-liked into tweets.

The posted in Romford features Michael Gove’s assertion that “the day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards and we can choose the path we want.”

We're turning the past pronouncements of our Brexit leaders into giant billboards. Number 3 is Michael Gove in Romford, Essex. Follow us for more this week! We are a nation #LedByDonkeys pic.twitter.com/Ls6dYFp3lr — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) 14 January 2019

Other billboards have been put up in Dover and around London.

The top-voted quote was a Rees-Mogg statement in 2011 which reads: “We could have two referendums. As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after the renegotiation is completed.”

You do realise that the irony of this will be completely lost on most of the good people of Romford, who will take it completely at face value? That is what we're dealing with. — LJH (@LJHblurbsmith) 16 January 2019

Also included is a line from a speech given by May shortly before the referendum in 2016, in which she asserted that “remaining in the European Union means we will be more secure from crime and terrorism”.

The spokesperson said: “The idea - like most half-decent ideas - came in a chat down the pub.

“We were talking about whether Cameron would one day delete his ‘chaos with Ed Miliband’ tweet, and someone said: ‘Let’s turn it into a Tweet You Can’t Delete.’ It went from there.”

Costs for the billboards are estimated to be in the region of £400, an amount paid for by the individuals involved themselves.

“Loads of people have been asking to contribute on Twitter but we haven’t got our act together to set up a crowdfunder,” the group said.

The next poster campaign will feature Boris Johnson, they added, referring to the former foreign secretary as “a treasure trove of hypocritical piffle”.