Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

PUBLISHED: 17:09 17 January 2019

The billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeys

The billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeys

@ByDonkeys

The billboard was put up by pre-Remain group Led By Donkeys and is one of a number of posters that has appeared across the UK in the last week.

The billboard has since been replaced by a LIDL advert. Photo: Ken MearsThe billboard has since been replaced by a LIDL advert. Photo: Ken Mears

A giant billboard featuring a quote from prominent Brexit politician Michael Gove that was put up in Romford earlier this week has now been removed.

A pro-Remain group calling itself Led By Donkeys has claimed responsibility for the poster that was put up on Monday (January 14) night, but was removed two days later.

The billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeysThe billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeys

The poster is believed to have been removed by the owners of the billboards, and a number of companies have been contacted to find out more.

The billboard was at the junction of North Street and Como Street in Romford, and has since been replaced by a Lidl advert.

One Twitter user said: “You do realise that the irony of this will be completely lost on most of the good people of Romford, who will take it completely at face value? That is what we’re dealing with.”

Sam Nickerson said: “Totally agree with the sentiment, however I’m not sure the bulk of the numpties that voted to Leave will get the irony. They’ll see it and think ‘Yeah, we do hold all the cards!’ - so it could be counter productive and cement some of their stupid mis-held beliefs about Brexit.”

The spokesperson for the group said: “The news cycle is so fast nowadays, we forget what our leaders once said.

“If they want us to trust their judgment as we enter the choppy waters of Brexit it’s right that we remind ourselves of their record.”

The group asked its Twitter followers to choose the quotes by posting them to the social network then turning the most-liked into tweets.

The posted in Romford features Michael Gove’s assertion that “the day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards and we can choose the path we want.”

Other billboards have been put up in Dover and around London.

The top-voted quote was a Rees-Mogg statement in 2011 which reads: “We could have two referendums. As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after the renegotiation is completed.”

Also included is a line from a speech given by May shortly before the referendum in 2016, in which she asserted that “remaining in the European Union means we will be more secure from crime and terrorism”.

The spokesperson said: “The idea - like most half-decent ideas - came in a chat down the pub.

“We were talking about whether Cameron would one day delete his ‘chaos with Ed Miliband’ tweet, and someone said: ‘Let’s turn it into a Tweet You Can’t Delete.’ It went from there.”

Costs for the billboards are estimated to be in the region of £400, an amount paid for by the individuals involved themselves.

“Loads of people have been asking to contribute on Twitter but we haven’t got our act together to set up a crowdfunder,” the group said.

The next poster campaign will feature Boris Johnson, they added, referring to the former foreign secretary as “a treasure trove of hypocritical piffle”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Old Cooperians’ Reed ready for another crack at Barking

Old Cooperians score a try earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers extend loan deal for defender Onariase

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

School Sport: Shenfield High surge through in National Cup

Shenfield High's under-12 boys are into the next round of the National Cup

Negus’ amazing life story told in brilliant new book

Dominic Negus during his bout against Audley Harrison in 2002 (pic: Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists