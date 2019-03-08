A colourful display at St Thomas JSO church procession

St. Thomas JSO Church

A lively procession of elaborate costumes and colourful umbrellas was held on Saturday July 6 by Harold Hill's Jacobite Syrian Orthodox church.

Church members and neighbours join the procession. Picture: St Thomas JSO Church

As part of their annual feast celebrations, members of St Thomas's came together for the first celebration in Taunton Road after the church relocation from central London to Harold Hill.

The evening opened with an evening prayer led by Dr. Mor Anthimos Mathews, metropolitan bishop of the UK and diocese of Syrian Churches in Ireland.

Havering mayor, councillor Michael Deon Burton also joined in the celebrations and other attendees included Councillor Jan Sargent and other religious community leaders.

Fron left to right: assistant vicar, Fr. Abin Markose, vicar Fr. Biji Markose, councillor Jan Sargent, metropolitan bishop of U.K & Ireland Diocese of JSO Churches, Mathews Mor Anthimose and church treasurer, Biju Jacob. Picture: St Thomas JSO Church.

An auction was held with vegetables grown in the church gardens and the church was adorned with fairy lights, decorated umbrellas and colourful flags.

The celebration concluded with a feast of many different dishes cooked by church members. The 2020 celebration will held on July 4 and 5.