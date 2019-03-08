Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A colourful display at St Thomas JSO church procession

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 July 2019

Church members and neighbours join celebrating St. Thomas JSO Church procession. Picture: St. Thomas JSO Church.

Church members and neighbours join celebrating St. Thomas JSO Church procession. Picture: St. Thomas JSO Church.

St. Thomas JSO Church

A lively procession of elaborate costumes and colourful umbrellas was held on Saturday July 6 by Harold Hill's Jacobite Syrian Orthodox church.

Church members and neighbours join the procession. Picture: St Thomas JSO ChurchChurch members and neighbours join the procession. Picture: St Thomas JSO Church

As part of their annual feast celebrations, members of St Thomas's came together for the first celebration in Taunton Road after the church relocation from central London to Harold Hill.

You may also want to watch:

The evening opened with an evening prayer led by Dr. Mor Anthimos Mathews, metropolitan bishop of the UK and diocese of Syrian Churches in Ireland.

Havering mayor, councillor Michael Deon Burton also joined in the celebrations and other attendees included Councillor Jan Sargent and other religious community leaders.

Fron left to right: assistant vicar, Fr. Abin Markose, vicar Fr. Biji Markose, councillor Jan Sargent, metropolitan bishop of U.K & Ireland Diocese of JSO Churches, Mathews Mor Anthimose and church treasurer, Biju Jacob. Picture: St Thomas JSO Church.Fron left to right: assistant vicar, Fr. Abin Markose, vicar Fr. Biji Markose, councillor Jan Sargent, metropolitan bishop of U.K & Ireland Diocese of JSO Churches, Mathews Mor Anthimose and church treasurer, Biju Jacob. Picture: St Thomas JSO Church.

An auction was held with vegetables grown in the church gardens and the church was adorned with fairy lights, decorated umbrellas and colourful flags.

The celebration concluded with a feast of many different dishes cooked by church members. The 2020 celebration will held on July 4 and 5.

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers new striker Quigley wants to settle in quick and help bring success to the club

Joe Quigley of Bromley shields the ball from Dagenham's Manny Onariase (Pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Ardleigh Green captain Edwards wants to use poor performance as motivation

Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

A colourful display at St Thomas JSO church procession

Church members and neighbours join celebrating St. Thomas JSO Church procession. Picture: St. Thomas JSO Church.

No climate emergency for Havering but councillors will review environmental protection policies

Havering's Extinction Rebellion group campaigned outside town hall on Wednesday, July 10 in the hopes that the council would declare a climate emergency. Picture: April Roach

Raiders bolster attack with signings of Czech forwards Malinsky and Sladkovsky

Raiders head coach Sean Easton (pic John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists