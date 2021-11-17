Pet detectives scour Rainham in cat rescue mission
- Credit: Animal Search UK
Detectives from Animal Search UK are searching for a lost cat in Rainham who went missing on bonfire night.
The specialist missing pet search team are working with Joanne Hills and David Swain to find their beloved seven-year-old tabby Seb.
The "pet detectives" - from the UK's leading search service for missing pets - are exhausting every avenue to try and track him down.
Lead investigator Andrew McNair said: “Most missing pets are found within a mile of home – the challenge is making sure that as many people as possible know the pet is missing and encourage everyone to be vigilant and to keep an eye out for Seb."
Detailing some of the measures the team takes, Andrew added: "We have a fully equipped Animal Search Emergency vehicle which is very hard to miss.
"Not to mention vandal resistant posters and leaflets, so we can really make an impact."
The cat is microchipped, neutered and doesn’t normally wear a collar.
Anyone who believes they have seen Seb is asked to ring the Animal Search UK free confidential helpline on 0800 4 320 340, quoting case ref: ALP283 839.
Alternatively, search for this reference on the service's website animalsearchuk.co.uk