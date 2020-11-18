Romford MP Andrew Rosindell asks about Gallows Corner in first ever virutal PMQs

Prime minister Boris Johnson video called into prime minister's question time this week after being instructed to self-isolate due to a colleague testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Downing Street Downing Street

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell appeared on the first virtual prime minister’s question time to ask about “temporary” flyover, Gallows Corner.

Gallows Corner was built as a temporary flyover 50 years ago intended to be a 15 solution. Picture: Ken Mears Gallows Corner was built as a temporary flyover 50 years ago intended to be a 15 solution. Picture: Ken Mears

He asked during today’s discussion (Wednesday, November 18): “As part of the government’s plans to ‘Build Back Better,’ will the prime minister commit today to guarantee the necessary finding to replace and reshape this junction? Especially as it will form a major route to and from the new Lower Thames Crossing.”

In January 1970, construction began on the flyover at Gallows Corner, which was designed to last 15 years. Fifty years later, it remains in situ.

The site has long been an accident hotspot, causes significant traffic problems and the flyover requires constant maintenance – but decades of political promises to do away with the flyover have amounted to nothing.

Mr Rosindell added: “We have now put up with the dangerous junction and flyover at Gallows Corner, which was meant to only be a temporary solution, for over 50 years.”

In response, prime minister Boris Johnson said: “I can assure my honourable friend that we are working with TfL to see what we can do to resolve the issue of Gallows Corner, and we will update him in due course.”

In 2018 Gallows Corner was shortlisted for potential improvements in the government’s Major Road Network but the MP has concerns that these plans have been abandoned.

Last month, Mr Rosindell wrote to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, about the potential abandonment of improvements to Gallows Corner, warning him that “abandoning vital infrastructure projects will only compound the economic damage already done by the pandemic”.

MP Andrew Rosindell asked the PM about Gallows Corner. Picture: Downing Street MP Andrew Rosindell asked the PM about Gallows Corner. Picture: Downing Street

Commenting on his question at today’s PMQs, the MP said: “Gallows Corner is a matter that shouldn’t have to be raised at this level.

“However, after years of broken promises from TfL and the mayor of London, I felt I had no choice but to use this opportunity to speak to the prime minister directly and urge him to personally see that Gallows Corner has the funding that it so desperately needs to bring an end to this decades-long nightmare.”