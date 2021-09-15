Opinion
Andrew Rosindell: 'Securing more police in Romford is my priority'
Andrew Rosindell MP, Romford
- Credit: David Woolfall - Official Parliamentary Portrait
The House of Commons is back after summer recess and it is certain to be a busy period.
As Romford’s MP, there are two particular priorities I will be focusing on. One is a national issue, the other a local issue.
Nationally, I will be campaigning hard for a sensible, humane but firm immigration policy. That means a generous outstretched hand to those genuinely in need, for example those with BNO status in Hong Kong and brave Afghans who worked with British Armed Forces.
It also means an unassailable wall around these islands for those seeking to come here illegally.
I have written to the home secretary, Priti Patel, again to express my deep frustration about this. I am pleased the Nationality and Borders Bill is going through Parliament, but I fear this won’t be enough.
You may also want to watch:
The current situation is unacceptable to me and the government must take action urgently.
Locally, my priority will be securing better policing in Romford.
Most Read
- 1 Hornchurch pub licensing meeting postponed due to 'possibly prejudicial' email
- 2 Traffic: Protests cause M25 chaos between Upminster and QE2 Bridge
- 3 Warning: M25 delays as QE2 bridge closed due to police incident
- 4 New salon and spa planned for Romford shopping centre
- 5 New Taco Bell restaurant to open in Romford
- 6 Investigation into Collier Row woman's death reopened
- 7 Romford car storage shed and pressure washer consumed by blaze
- 8 Hornchurch man ‘lucky’ for rare disorder diagnosis, thanks to junior doctor
- 9 Brick Lane Bagel Co confirms multiple delis to open around Romford
- 10 'Gentle giant' driven propped up on van's floor with serious head injury, inquest hears
It has been good to see the vibrant nightlife returning to our town recently. However, I am deeply concerned to have received reports of an increase in crime and antisocial behaviour.
I’m in regular contact with business owners reporting difficulties in securing an effective police response to some appalling incidents.
We need more police and more effective policing in Havering and I will accept nothing less!
Where are the additional police that the government has announced going? I fear that the mayor is ignoring Havering. Shaming him into giving Romford the police cover we need will be my top local priority.