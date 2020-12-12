With Brexit and a vaccine, a brighter future awaits

Published: 8:00 AM December 12, 2020

Christmas is a cheerful, happy time, when we celebrate with our friends, family and loved ones.

This year, we should all rejoice in how fortunate we are in being blessed to live in a beautiful and prosperous country, which truly is a green and pleasant land. One that is and remains, a nation with a proud Christian heritage.

In 2020, our country suffered from the devastating public health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our politics were also dominated by seemingly unending conversations about Brexit and our future relationship with the EU.

2021 will, I am certain, herald a new era and a better one for us all. We are approaching a turning point in our recent history and a brighter future awaits.

As we enter the Christmas period, there is light at the end of the tunnel, as we finally end all control by the EU over our nation, for good, deal or no deal. We will at last become a truly independent, unshackled nation, ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Meanwhile, the government is rolling out the coronavirus vaccine across the country, signalling an end to this awful pandemic. I want to reassure constituents that I am absolutely confident in the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine. While I absolutely oppose making them mandatory, I do urge my constituents, particularly the vulnerable, to get vaccinated.

This Christmas, let us also remember those whom we have lost this year, whether they be friends, family, neighbours or colleagues, but also take a moment to look around and realise how fortunate we are to live in a town like Romford, with such strong community spirit.

May I wish you a peaceful Christmastide, a Merry Christmas and a happier year ahead for us all in 2021.

