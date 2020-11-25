News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford MP Andrew Rosindell uses PMQs platform to call for a ‘full cost benefit analysis’ of lockdown measures

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:00 PM November 25, 2020    Updated: 8:42 PM December 7, 2020
Romford MP Andrew Rosindell asked for a 'full cost benefit analysis' of any new lockdown measures at today's (Wednesday November 25) PMQs.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell asked for a 'full cost benefit analysis' of any new lockdown measures at today's (Wednesday November 25) PMQs. Picture: Parliament - Credit: Parliament

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has called for a “full cost benefit analysis” of any new lockdown measures before they are introduced.

Speaking in his second successive PMQs, Mr Rosindell urged prime minister Boris Johnson to undertake an assessment “before he introduces anything that will lead to years of economic harm that could end up being worse on people’s lives than the virus itself”.

Acknowledging Mr Rosindell’s concerns, Mr Johnson said the possible damage caused by lockdown must be “weighed against” the damage to health caused by the pandemic.

He added that “of course” such an analysis would take place, and pledged to continuously evaluate the “health, economic and social impacts” of the tier approach.

The Romford MP is a known opponent of tougher restrictions; one of 38 MPs to vote against a fresh lockdown on November 4, Mr Rosindell has also described the second lockdown as a “terrible blow”.

