Romford MP speaks of pride as friend Sir David Amess's dog wins award

Published: 6:58 PM October 28, 2021

Andrew Rosindell and Mark Francois with Vivienne, who won Westminster Dog of the Year - Credit: David Parry/PA Media

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has revealed his pride after accompanying his late friend Sir David Amess's dog as she won Westminster Dog of the Year.

Sir David, who was fatally stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15, had entered his French bulldog Vivienne into the competition, held annually and contested by MPs.

Mr Rosindell and another of Sir David's close friends, Mark Francois MP, represented Sir David with Vivienne at the event.

Tens of thousands of people voted for Vivienne to be crowned the winner, according to Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp.

The charity runs the competition with The Kennel Club.

Mr Rosindell said he was delighted to see Vivienne win, adding: “No one loved animals like David, and no one loved their dog like David.

"I could not feel more sadness at the fact that it was me chaperoning Vivienne at the Dog of the Year instead of him, but I also could not feel more pride to have been able to pay tribute to him in this small way."

Andrew Rosindell said no-one loved their dog like his late friend Sir David Amess - Credit: David Parry/PA Media

Sir David had entered the contest more than a dozen times, previously with his rescue dogs Lilly and Bo.

Dogs Trust said he had raised awareness about the impact of fireworks on pets, lobbying for a ban on electric shock collars and preventing puppy smuggling.

Owen said: “Sir David Amess was a cherished friend of Dogs Trust.

"He was a fantastic advocate for animal welfare and a huge dog lover, making it an honour to award his dog, Vivienne, with the coveted title of Westminster Dog of the Year."

Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15 - Credit: PA

The judging panel also featured Kennel Club chief executive Mark Beazley.

He said: “We pay tribute to Sir David and all he has done for dog welfare.

"We hope to honour his legacy to protect and improve the lives of the nation’s pets, who make such a difference to so many.

"Crowning Vivienne as Westminster Dog of the Year and the public's winner is testament to Sir David's commitment and his passionate campaigning for animals."

Sir David first entered Parliament in 1983 when he was elected to represent Basildon, which he did until 1997 before becoming Southend West MP.

He held the seat for the Conservatives until his death.

In a column for the Recorder, Mr Rosindell described Sir David as his oldest friend in the House of Commons and "one of the very best".