Amy Winehouse tribute concert in Hornchurch gets seal of approval from late star's parents

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 October 2019

'A Tribute To Amy, the Amy Winehouse Celebration' is coming to the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch on Monday. Picture: KBA PR

Archant

A concert paying tribute to Amy Winehouse is to take place at Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch - and will be attended by the late singer-songwriter's parents.

On Monday evening, performer Laura Jane Butler will sing some of Winehouse's most well-known tracks including Back to Black and Valerie.

The show, 'A Tribute To Amy, the Amy Winehouse Celebration', will see Mitch Winehouse and his ex-wife Janis make an appearance on stage beforehand.

Laura said she was honoured to be performing, especially for Mitch and Janis.

She added: "I know it will be the first time Mitch has seen me live so it's going to be emotional."

Mitch said he hoped the show will be taken to America and across the world.

Janis added: "I'm so happy to support and endorse Laura in her show, she's the best tribute to my Amy you will see.

"Thank you Laura for your hard work in raising funds for the Amy Winehouse Foundation."

The show starts at 7.30pm on Monday.

