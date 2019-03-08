Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

TV star and businesswoman Amy Childs returns to former Hornchurch school to celebrate pupils' outstanding work

PUBLISHED: 13:25 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 15 July 2019

Amy Childs returned to Raphael Independent School in Hornchurch to present awards to students. Picture: Raphael Independent School

Amy Childs returned to Raphael Independent School in Hornchurch to present awards to students. Picture: Raphael Independent School

Archant

TV star and businesswoman Amy Childs took a trip down memory lane when she visited her old school on Hornchurch last week.

Amy Childs returned to Raphael Independent School in Hornchurch to present awards to students. Picture: Raphael Independent SchoolAmy Childs returned to Raphael Independent School in Hornchurch to present awards to students. Picture: Raphael Independent School

The former The Only Way is Essex star was at the Raphael Independent School in Park Lane to present students with awards honouring their fantastic work.

Amy shared a number of happy memories of the school during a speech to the assembled classes, the most poignant of which being when she presented the queen with a bunch of flowers on behalf of Raphael Independent School when she came to visit Romford.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for the school said: "The pupils, parents and teachers enjoyed having Amy at the school.

"As an entrepreneur she is an excellent role model.

"Through her achievements she demonstrates to pupils at the school, she has harnessed some the schools values: ambition, confidence, resilience and independence.

"Her speech encouraged the pupils to embrace these ideals for success in the future."

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council made more than £7million from penalty charge notices last year

Havering Council received £7,446,931 from penalty charge notices last year. Picture: Steve Poston

Man taken to hospital after reports of assault in Elm Park

Police were called to reports of an assault in Elm Park on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Flashback: Missing boy, railway vandals and a shortage of ambulances

60 years ago.

Two men charged with manslaughter over seven-year-old’s death at Harold Wood pub appear in court

Harvey Tyrell, 7, died after an incident at the King Harold Pub in Station Road, Harold Wood last year. Picture: Met police

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council made more than £7million from penalty charge notices last year

Havering Council received £7,446,931 from penalty charge notices last year. Picture: Steve Poston

Man taken to hospital after reports of assault in Elm Park

Police were called to reports of an assault in Elm Park on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Flashback: Missing boy, railway vandals and a shortage of ambulances

60 years ago.

Two men charged with manslaughter over seven-year-old’s death at Harold Wood pub appear in court

Harvey Tyrell, 7, died after an incident at the King Harold Pub in Station Road, Harold Wood last year. Picture: Met police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Former Dagger defender Davey joins Hartford Athletic

Alex Davey (left) and Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers coach Brown impressed by squad togetherness

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Five-star Siddle edges Essex closer to another win

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket with Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Man taken to hospital after reports of assault in Elm Park

Police were called to reports of an assault in Elm Park on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists