TV star and businesswoman Amy Childs returns to former Hornchurch school to celebrate pupils' outstanding work

TV star and businesswoman Amy Childs took a trip down memory lane when she visited her old school on Hornchurch last week.

The former The Only Way is Essex star was at the Raphael Independent School in Park Lane to present students with awards honouring their fantastic work.

Amy shared a number of happy memories of the school during a speech to the assembled classes, the most poignant of which being when she presented the queen with a bunch of flowers on behalf of Raphael Independent School when she came to visit Romford.

A spokeswoman for the school said: "The pupils, parents and teachers enjoyed having Amy at the school.

"As an entrepreneur she is an excellent role model.

"Through her achievements she demonstrates to pupils at the school, she has harnessed some the schools values: ambition, confidence, resilience and independence.

"Her speech encouraged the pupils to embrace these ideals for success in the future."