Romford barber’s raises money for charity lending clippers for DIY haircuts

PUBLISHED: 15:02 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 14 August 2020

Glenn Pearmain from Amen the Barbers in Station Parade and Saint Francis Hospice's Sean Erwood. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Glenn Pearmain from Amen the Barbers in Station Parade and Saint Francis Hospice's Sean Erwood. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice

A Romford barber has loaned out his clippers to clients for a much-needed DIY lockdown haircut, raising money for charity with the proceeds.

Even though the future of his own 28-year-old business was uncertain, Glenn Pearmain of Amen the Barbers in Station Parade, decided to offer the clippers for rent in return for a £5 donation to Saint Francis Hospice in Havering-atte-Bower,

Advertising his fundraising idea on Facebook, he sanitised his tools, and left them on his doorstep to be picked up.

“As a small business owner, it’s been a very upsetting time,” Glenn said. “Yet, this gave me something positive to focus on and relieve some of the worries I was experiencing.”

Glenn soon discovered his clients weren’t just donating the recommended £5 but up to quadruple that amount.

“My clients were very grateful for the loan of the clippers and were thrilled that they were giving to an incredible cause. Their generosity was staggering.”

He added that many people  got to grips well with the apparatus with just a “few laughs to be had!”

Raising £250, he matched that from his pocket and donated £500 to the hospice, and is now appealing for other business owners to get involved too.

“Due to the pandemic, Saint Francis Hospice has become so limited in how it can raise money, so they need all the help they can get right now,” he said. 

“With only 23 per cent of running costs coming from the government, we all need to help find the £8.5m a year that will ensure the hospice remains open for all of us in the community to benefit from — if and when we need it.”

The specialist care and support provided to local people affected by any life-limiting illness provided by Saint Francis includes those with cancer, motor neurone disease, heart failure, lung diseases, and sometimes with the additional diagnosis of dementia.

With many healthcare services already stretched before the virus crisis, the hospice provides crucial care.

Nurse specialists have had to adjust very quickly to using the telephone to support complex patients, advise GPs and district nurses about specific patient needs and support those NHS staff who are also under a lot of pressure at this time.

