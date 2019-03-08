Search

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

PUBLISHED: 12:06 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 23 April 2019

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a miniature train reportedly derailed in a Romford park yesterday (Monday, April 22).

A London Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to the Lodge Farm Park at 12.58pm to reports of an incident.

He said: “We sent two ambulance crews to the scene.

“We treated several people with minor injuries and took them to hospital.”

The LAS call log has no further information on the genders or rough ages of people treated at the scene.

At 5.47pm on Easter Monday, the Havering Miniature Railway Club, which operates a miniature railway service through the park aimed primarily at young children and families, released a statement on its Facebook page.

It read: “There was an incident today on the railway which resulted in suspension of services.

“We apologise to those who we have disappointed and ask that you bare with us.

“Trains will be running next on May 6.”

The club's secretary Paul Middleton confirmed to the Recorder that a single tram car came off the track, and that a 10-month old baby was taken to hospital for a check-up but was discharged last night.

He added: “Obviously it is very upsetting when something like this happens.

“We shut the railway as a precaution because we need to work out why this happened and make sure we can stop it happening again.”

