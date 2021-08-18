Campaign group urges Romford stadium to reconsider racing dogs in the heat

Published: 10:30 AM August 18, 2021

A campaign group has called on Romford Greyhound Stadium to reconsider racing dogs in hot weather.

The Alliance Against Greyhound Racing took to Twitter on July 17 to call out the venue for being one of the stadiums to race dogs in the heat.

A petition by the group to abolish greyhound racing and end the “unnecessary deaths” and “suffering” of racing dogs has received more than 104,000 signatures and is now being considered for debate by parliament.

A campaign representative said that a 2020 study by Nottingham Trent University and Royal Veterinary College (RVC) showed exercise such as walking, playing and running was responsible for three quarters of heat stroke cases in dogs, with greyhounds being identified as a breed at increased risk of heat stroke triggered by exercise.

She said the stadium should reconsider the heat in which they allow race dogs to compete in.

The campaign rep added: “In spite of these facts, racing managers, the very people who understand the speeds these dogs reach when racing, still scheduled racing to take place in daytime heat.”

The Romford Greyhound Stadium has been contacted for comment but did not respond at the time of writing this article.