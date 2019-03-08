Search

Havering Show 2019: More than just music at borough's 41st annual show in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 August 2019

The Havering Show complete with fairground rides, food and music brings in the crowds in Harrow Lodge Park. Picture: Havering Council

The Havering Show complete with fairground rides, food and music brings in the crowds in Harrow Lodge Park. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

From wrestling crews to egg and spoon races, with a side order of Aswad and Toploader, there will be something for everyone at this year's Havering Show.

The much-loved Havering Show is back for another annual celebration of Havering and all the many unique talents you will find in the borough.

Now in its 41st year at Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch, the show is being held on August 25 and 26, and is brimming with quality must-sees.

Factor Essex Series 8 finalist Charlotte Ambrose will be performing on the Main Stage on the Monday, as well as Rainham's Rebecca Grace who featured on The X Factor in 2017.

Time 107.5 FM will be returning to host the main stage, bringing with them an arsenal of antics with lip-sync battles, a dance off and giveaways planned throughout the show.

A Sports Zone will be bringing fun and games, with free activities including football coaching, basketball sessions, egg and spoon races and relays, sponsored by Everyone Active.

Romford's own ice hockey team The Raiders and their brand new mascot will also be there to encourage young people to get involved in the sport.

For those who like more sporting thrills and spills, look no further than the RCWA Wrestling crew from Rainham, who return to the Havering Show with plenty of new recruits and raw talents including Maverick Mayhew and Callum Newman.

The Community Stage will also welcome the talented Lee Van Geleen, who is currently starring in West End hit Only Fools and Horses The Musical.

Theatre schools Thameside Young Producers, Emery Stage School and Dreams Theatre School will also provide plenty of chances for your little ones to get involved and watch their favourite children's characters come to life courtesy of Lightnin Drama Group.

Last but not least, the Havering Classic Car Club are rolling into town with a fine selection of some of their shiniest old motors old parking up for close inspection.

A delicious mix of street foods and a farmers' market, plus a whole load of fun for all ages to enjoy including a mini farm, military vehicles and a fire engine display, guarantees a day of fun for all ages, and all for a very affordable price.

Tickets are available for £3 at www.havering.gov.uk/haveringshow.

