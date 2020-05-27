Supermarket chain Aldi plans to open store at former Mothercare branch in Romford

Plans have been submitted to change the use of the former Mothercare unit in Romford into an Aldi food store.

Documents provided to Havering Council say that the supermarket chain has a “strong requirement” for a new store in Romford and that exchange of contracts are to be agreed subject to planning approval.

They also show Aldi has agreed heads of terms as it plans to open a store at the premises in Rom Valley Retail Park.

The Mothercare branch closed in January after the baby goods chain went into administration.

A planning and retail assessment has been prepared by planning consultants Quod on behalf of applicant Portland Capital, which has been marketing the vacant space in Rom Valley Way.

It says: “The success of the application is critical if Aldi’s occupancy is to be secured and the associated benefits realised.

“Those benefits include the creation of up to 30 new full time equivalent jobs and investment within Havering in excess of £2million.

“The proposal will encourage sustainable shopping patterns, provide greater choice and competition for the local consumer, deliver important employment opportunities and represents significant private sector investment.”

The document also states that the reasoning behind the plans includes the desire to improve the shopping experience at the retail park before a “comprehensive” redevelopment of the site is put forward.

The discount supermarket chain intends to keep its nearest shop, in Market Place, with the assessment adding it wishes to “improve their existing offer, improving choice and addressing a specific need” with the new Rom Valley store.

The plans show that the former Mothercare unit, which is the largest at the retail park at more than 2,770 square metres, would be sub-divided with Aldi taking up around 1,900 sq m of the space.

The unit’s mezzanine is also set to be removed if the proposals go ahead.

Other brands at the retail park include Pets at Home, B and M and Pizza Hut.

Residents can comment on the application until June 10 and to view the plans and post a response, go to havering.gov.uk/planning.

The Recorder contacted Aldi for comment but did not receive one at the time of going to press.