Search

Advanced search

Supermarket chain Aldi plans to open store at former Mothercare branch in Romford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 May 2020

The former Mothercare store in Romford. Picture: Google Maps

The former Mothercare store in Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to change the use of the former Mothercare unit in Romford into an Aldi food store.

Documents provided to Havering Council say that the supermarket chain has a “strong requirement” for a new store in Romford and that exchange of contracts are to be agreed subject to planning approval.

They also show Aldi has agreed heads of terms as it plans to open a store at the premises in Rom Valley Retail Park.

The Mothercare branch closed in January after the baby goods chain went into administration.

A planning and retail assessment has been prepared by planning consultants Quod on behalf of applicant Portland Capital, which has been marketing the vacant space in Rom Valley Way.

It says: “The success of the application is critical if Aldi’s occupancy is to be secured and the associated benefits realised.

“Those benefits include the creation of up to 30 new full time equivalent jobs and investment within Havering in excess of £2million.

You may also want to watch:

“The proposal will encourage sustainable shopping patterns, provide greater choice and competition for the local consumer, deliver important employment opportunities and represents significant private sector investment.”

The document also states that the reasoning behind the plans includes the desire to improve the shopping experience at the retail park before a “comprehensive” redevelopment of the site is put forward.

The discount supermarket chain intends to keep its nearest shop, in Market Place, with the assessment adding it wishes to “improve their existing offer, improving choice and addressing a specific need” with the new Rom Valley store.

The plans show that the former Mothercare unit, which is the largest at the retail park at more than 2,770 square metres, would be sub-divided with Aldi taking up around 1,900 sq m of the space.

The unit’s mezzanine is also set to be removed if the proposals go ahead.

Other brands at the retail park include Pets at Home, B and M and Pizza Hut.

Residents can comment on the application until June 10 and to view the plans and post a response, go to havering.gov.uk/planning.

The Recorder contacted Aldi for comment but did not receive one at the time of going to press.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Supermarket chain Aldi plans to open store at former Mothercare branch in Romford

The former Mothercare store in Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Leaked reports reveal Labour concerns over Havering businessman and politician

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Upminster lottery winners grateful for ‘amazing stepping stone’ on to London property ladder

Rich and Kim Pearson with their dog Loki. Picture: Camelot/PA Wire

‘We must not be distracted by minor issues’: What do Havering MPs think of Cummings’ lockdown trip?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Most Read

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Supermarket chain Aldi plans to open store at former Mothercare branch in Romford

The former Mothercare store in Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Leaked reports reveal Labour concerns over Havering businessman and politician

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Upminster lottery winners grateful for ‘amazing stepping stone’ on to London property ladder

Rich and Kim Pearson with their dog Loki. Picture: Camelot/PA Wire

‘We must not be distracted by minor issues’: What do Havering MPs think of Cummings’ lockdown trip?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Top flight clubs to continue talks after agreeing to resume contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Coronavirus: Bowlers ‘will be able to swing ball’ says Dukes owner

A collection of Dukes and Son cricket balls

Essex coach Anthony McGrath reflects on T20 success

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath leaves the pitch following the warm-up during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Coronavirus: Premier League in tech talks over contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) plays head table tennis during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground in March
Drive 24