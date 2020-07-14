‘Enchanted garden’ adventure golf course planned for Romford park

An adventure golf course could be coming to a Romford park after plans were submitted to Havering Council.

A planning application has been put forward for an 18-hole course at the Raphael Park cafe, as well as an extra outdoor seating area.

A design and access statement, by Saturn Rock Creative, says the proposed concept for the attraction will be an “enchanted garden” theme.

It adds that the course, which is to be pay-to-play, will be accessible to all park users and opening times will be aligned with the cafe.

The statement says: “Outdoor adventure golf courses have evolved to become an increasingly popular fantasy experience for all the family to enjoy.

“The proposed works and structures will be in keeping with the park and will complement the other recreational features that are available to park users.”

The application will be decided upon at a later date.