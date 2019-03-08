Adoption agency for vulnerable children across east London launches in Havering

A new adoption agency which hopes to speed up the process of finding parents for vulnerable children across east London has launched in Havering today.

Havering's adoption team is joining forces with Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets councils to form Adopt London East which will be led by Havering Council.

The new venture aims to boost the number of people coming forward to adopt children in care and reduce the length of time children wait to be adopted.

It will also give extra support to people wishing to adopt.

Councillor Robert Benham, Havering's cabinet member for children, education and families, said: "By working together with our neighbouring authorities, we're now in a position to speed up the matching process for children waiting in care with potential adopters, while also cutting down the time children spend waiting for adopters to come forward.

"Havering is pleased to be leading the regional group, as by working together as a team, we'll be able to reduce the number of agencies that provide adoption services and make it quicker and easier for prospective adopters from across East London to be assessed and approved."

The new agency is a response to a government mandate that all local authorities must join a regional adoption agency by April 2020.

By making adoption services more regionalised, it is hoped that more children will be adopted, the length of time children wait to be adopted will be reduced and post-adoption support services to families who had adopted will approve.

The new process also hopes to make services more efficient and effective.

Across London, most local authorities have chosen to join one of four local authority led agencies, while some have chosen to join a charity-led agency.

Cllr Benham added: "This new approach to adoption will help children in care to move in to their adoptive family at a younger age, with the aim of improving the overall well-being of our children and young people in their new families."

Staff from the new agency will be based at Adopt London East's head office in Romford, but will also maintain a base in their local authority.