Charities and councils form ‘biggest’ adoption support service to help children who suffered abuse and trauma through Covid-19

A service to support families with adopted children through the Covid-19 pandemic has been launched by councils, charities and adoption agencies. Picture: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images

A support service has been set up to help families caring for children who have suffered abuse and trauma.

A total of 23 councils including Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham and Tower Hamlets have banded together as Adopt London to commission the scheme as part of what is being heralded as the biggest partnership of its kind.

Funding comes from a national £8million pot of money announced by education secretary Gavin Williamson in April. A total of 700 families across the capital could benefit.

Joanne Alper, in charge of Barnardo’s adoption agency Adoptionplus, said: “We’re delighted to announce this ground-breaking new partnership.

“At a time when Covid-19 is forcing people apart and many are feeling alone and isolated, 23 London councils are coming together to support families in need.

“The current situation is clearly difficult for many people living and working in social isolation but can be particularly challenging for families caring for children who’ve suffered abuse and trauma.

“That’s why it’s so important for those families to have quick access to the specialist support they need during the next few months.”

Adoptionplus will work with the country’s largest independent adoption agency, PAC-UK, which is part of national charity Family Action. The service is for families which have adopted and those caring for children under a special guardianship order.

Family Action chief executive David Holmes CBE said: “Our combined experience and our longstanding relationships with the 23 councils within Adopt London have stood us in good stead to consider what families need most at this time and to devise therapeutic packages aimed at effectively meeting families’ requests for additional support.”

The service started on May 18 and runs until September 26. It can be accessed by calling the Adopt London Helpline on 020 7284 5874 Monday to Saturday from 7pm to 9pm. Families or social workers can also refer online at pac-uk.org/adoptlondon or email adoptlondon@pac-uk.org to request a call back. For more about Adoptionplus, visit adoptionplus.co.uk or email enquiries@adoptionplus.co.uk.