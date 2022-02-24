The Andaz Hotel, next to Liverpool Street Station where the rape was alleged to have taken place. Charges have now been dropped against Pc Adam Zaman - Credit: Google

A Metropolitan Police officer has been cleared of rape after prosecutors dropped the case against him.

Pc Adam Zaman, of Kingston Road in Romford, was accused of raping a woman at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, Shoreditch, last October.

The 28-year-old denied the allegation and was due to stand trial, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) offered no evidence against him at a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice today (February 24).

Once charged, Pc Zaman was suspended from his post with the Met, which he has held since 2016.

CPS lawyers alleged at an earlier hearing that Pc Zaman had shown the woman his warrant card and told her he was an officer when he met her at a club in Romford before they travelled to the hotel together.

They also claimed the woman sent concerned texts to friends and British Transport Police during the journey, and that Pc Zaman showed his warrant card to hotel staff – who were concerned because the woman was intoxicated.

However, Pc Zaman was cleared of any wrongdoing at today's hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema Grubb.

Pc Zaman, who was released on bail in December, was not in attendance.

Alison Hunter QC, for the CPS, told the court that “the prosecution have taken a decision to offer no further evidence in this case”.

She said she would not go into detailed evidence, but highlighted that the CPS had a duty to “review all matters”.

Ms Hunter said there were matters of “significant concern” - which, when “objectively assessed” alongside representations from Pc Zaman - meant there was no longer a “realistic” prospect of conviction.

The court heard that the complainant had been informed of her “right to review”, with Ms Hunter explaining that this decision had been made at the “highest levels”.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb formally entered a not guilty verdict to the charge of rape.